Monster Creator Returns With an Exciting New Release This Year

Naoki Urasawa is one of the most legendary manga creators of all time, and his works are always praised among readers for their exceptional art style and storytelling. While the creator is best known for Monster, a 1994 manga, he has also worked on more than a dozen titles. The creator is still active and continues to captivate fans with his incredible stories. After gaining recognition with Monster, Urasawa shocked fans once again with 20th Century Boys, one of the most deeply complex psychological mysteries. Unfortunately, not all of his works get the attention they deserve, especially if they aren’t globally available or don’t have an anime adaptation yet. Urasawa’s 2008 manga Billy Bat is one such example that’s not as famous as Monster and 20th Century Boys.

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Takashi Nagasaki, the producer of the Pluto anime based on Urasawa’s spin-off, also contributed to the story of Billy Bat. Despite being one of the greatest manga ever created, the series was swept under the rug for almost two decades, since global fans had no access to it. Luckily, Abrams ComicArts’ Kana has confirmed that the English translation of the manga’s first volume will be released on June 2nd, 2026. The publisher plans to release four volumes per year, so it’s more or less guaranteed that fans can get their hands on all volumes of the manga. The information was shared by Anime News Network, which also posted a preview of the manga’s translation.

What Is Billy Bat About?

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

The manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Morning magazine from 2008 to 2016 and compiled all the chapters into 20 volumes. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the manga’s finale, which makes this recent update even more special. While it will take five years for all the translated volumes to be released, Billy Bat finally has a shot at being more globally famous rather than being known by a small group of readers.

The story begins in the year 1949 and centers around Kevin Yamagata, a Japanese-American comic book artist. He is famous for creating the famous animal detective series, Billy Bat. After realizing that he unintentionally copied a character from an image he saw in Japan, he returns there to get permission to use the character from its original creator. However, before he realizes it, he gets entangled in a web of murder and cover-ups, which all lead to the image of a bat similar to the one in his comic book.

Before he realizes, the funny comic book centered around an anthropomorphic bat he created began serving as a sort of prophecy, while he has no clue about how everything is played out. As Kevin gets closer to the truth, he untangles the mystery spanning across several millennia. The manga has been praised for its genre-blending suspense and mystery as the story takes place in different timelines. Billy Bat won the Lucca Comics Award for Best Series in 2012 and the Max & Moritz Prize for Best International Comic two years later.

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