Netflix Announces ‘Aggretsuko’ Season 2

Aggretsuko made a huge impression on anime fans when it began streaming on Netflix, and that’s certainly going to continue as Netflix confirmed at Anime Expo 2018 that a second season of Aggretsuko was currently in the works for 2019.

There currently aren’t many details about the second season currently, but Netflix did release a short sizzle teaser for the series in general to make an impression on anyone who might have missed the first season.

For those curious, the first season of Sanrio and Netflix‘s joint project, Aggressive Retsuko, is now available for streaming worldwide. The series runs for ten episodes, and 15 minutes long each episode. Rareko is directing and writing the scripts for the series, and returns to direct and write the second season.

Aggretsuko is an unassuming red panda who works in an office. She’s 25 years old, and deals with the harsh mundanities of every day office life. As she deals with her office co-workers, she slowly builds up a rage meter until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke on her off time.

Aggretsuko had been going strong as a character in Japan before her debut in the U.S., and the character is so popular she’s already been licensed for toys and other merchandise. There is also a series of animated shorts you can find online. The Internet drew to her at large for her incredibly relaable back story, as she does not see her office job being her ultimate goal in life, and how many fans search for their own ways to vent from work frustrations in healthy ways.

For fans interested in potential Aggretsuko merchandise from Sanrio, as well, the character’s merchandise store has finally opened online and includes many cute clothes and accessories. You can find the shop at the link here.

Here is how Sanrio describes the character:

“She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines.”

“She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”