Adult Swim Spin-Off Reveals First Clip

Adult Swim has become a monolith on Cartoon Network, with the more mature-focused programming block routinely creating animated originals that garner quite a lot of attention. While the platform will create new stories, there are times when Adult Swim will expand on major entries with spin-off series focusing on big supporting characters. This summer, one of the biggest series on Cartoon Network is expanding on its universe, and the first clip from the Rick and Morty side story has found its way online. President Curtis is preparing to take a page from Rick Sanchez and kick off an animated series focusing on the Oval Office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

President Curtis will see Keith David reprising his role as the head of the free world next month, though the precise release date remains a mystery. While David’s character will be front and center, there are several new characters that are set to assist him in this animated adventure that is billed as “X-Files meets National Treasure.” In the first clip from the upcoming Adult Swim spin-off, two of the new supporting characters are shown entering “West Wing World,” a simulated environment that appears to test new employees of the government. Harboring an animation style wildly similar to that of Rick and Morty, it will be interesting to see what territory the spin-off ultimately explores.

Play video

What is The Adult Swim President Up To?

Adult Swim

President Curtis co-creator Dan Harmon and James Siciliano previously hinted at what is in store for the spin-off while sharing their love for the fictional leader of the free world, “President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

For those who need a refresher on President Curtis as a character, the President has had a long history in this Adult Swim universe. His first appearance was in Rick and Morty’s second season episode, “Get Schwifty,” wherein he pleaded with Rick to save the world from a very strange alien invasion. Ever since, Curtis has returned time and time again in the animated series, and there usually isn’t a season that goes by where he doesn’t make an appearance in an episode or two.

President Curtis isn’t the first time that Rick and Morty expanded on its universe with a spin-off. Rick and Morty: The Anime attempted to recreate the dynamic duo in an anime format, though it was a controversial side story, according to a good number of fans. As of the writing of this article, there hasn’t been an official confirmation that the anime spin-off will receive a second season, which is news some fans might be more than happy to hear.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!