‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Crosses Impressive New Box Office Milestone

Alita: Battle Angel is rounding out its run in the United States box office, but thanks to word of mouth from passionate anime fans, the film is still managing to crack the top ten in the box office even in its sixth weekend out. According to reports from Box Office Mojo, the film took the tenth spot in the box office over the last weekend an earned $1.08 million USD domestically.

This brings the current domestic box office earnings for the film to $83.9 million USD, and when combined with the foreign total of $316.2 million USD, Alita: Battle Angel has crossed over a new milestone of $400 million USD.

$400,157,800 million USD to be exact, and this is a pretty good place for the film to be in. Though much of its production budget has been kept under wraps, reports place the film costing between $300 and 500 million USD. So it’s unclear as to whether or not the film will break even for Fox, but this is a good look for live-action anime adaptations.

Though anime does not have the best track record with Hollywood productions, fans flocked to Alita: Battle Angel due to its respect for the source material and potential for future films. Fans definitely want a sequel to this movie, and this box office performance is a strong argument for it, so hopefully fans will get good news. But there are still tons of unknown variables that could very well keep that from happening.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, Alita: Battle Angel opened in theaters February 14, and in Japan and China on February 22. The film stars Rosa Salazar (as the titular Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Jackie Earle Haley. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently reviewed the film, and here’s an excerpt of his thoughts:

“All things considered, the movie is an immersive escape to another world. Attempts at emotion and human connections are supplemented by amazing visual and practical effects, along with well-crafted action sequences. It’s not going to be the next Avatar despite being an equally massive idea, but Alita builds its own world for a second adventure which could get audiences more invested.” You can read the full review of Alita: Battle Angel here.

Battle Angel Alita (known as GUNNM in Japan) was originally created by Yukito Kishiro for Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and collected into nine volumes.

