‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Producer James Cameron Shares Explicit Response to Film’s Review

Alita: Battle Angel will be Hollywood’s latest anime investment when it debuts this month, and the film has been met with favorable reviews from longtime fans. Now, one of the visionaries behind the film is opening up about the movie’s reception, and it seems James Cameron is feeling good about the movie.

Taking to Twitter, the iconic director-producer stepped out to share some feedback Alita has gotten online. As it turns out, Cameron’s daughter is closely monitoring the film’s reputation online, and a well-known anime editor’s review caught her eye.

“My daughter Josa sent this to me, and I have to say I agree — “ah, that was so rad” doesn’t have the same ring to it,” Cameron said, posting a screenshot of Anime News Network editor Zac Bertschy’s reaction to Alita.

My daughter Josa sent this to me, and I have to say I agree — “ah, that was so rad” doesn’t have the same ring to it. It is fucking rad. pic.twitter.com/LOPzSerm53 — James Cameron (@JimCameron) February 7, 2019

“It is f—king rad.”

For those curious about the editor’s take, Bertschy made no apologies for his love of Alita.

“Short version: I f—kin loved it,” the reporter shared. “I probably shouldn’t swear so much in my ALITA tweets but it’s the kind of movie that makes you want to swear like ‘ah f—k that was so rad.’”

So far, Alita does have a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes after more than 65 reviews came together to aggregate a score. While critics admit the film suffers from pacing issues, Alita manages to capture the essence of high-octane anime action with all the ensuing emotions you’d expect to follow. However, the positive reviews have yet to affect change when it comes to the film’s box office predictions.

According to the latest reports, Alita is expected to open to $25 million within its first five days. While a hefty reception in China could save the film from flopping globally, estimates expect Alita will fall short of recouping its $150-200 million budget domestically.

So, will you be checking out this film when it drops?

Starring Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson, Eiza Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez, and Christoph Waltz, Alita: Battle Angel opens Feb. 14.