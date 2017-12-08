‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Shares Teaser Trailer

Hollywood isn’t ready to give up on live-action anime or manga just yet. Alita: Battle Angel is one of the industry’s next attempts at the genre, and a teaser trailer for the Robert Rodriguez film has dropped.

As you can see above, 20th Century Fox just shared its first teaser of Alita: Battle Angel. The short clip shows close-ups of Alita as the cyborg checks over herself. It ends with two scientists staring at the revived heroine before one says, “Well, look at you.”

Right now, it looks like Alita: Battle Angel will get its full trailer released tomorrow. 20th Century Fox’s tweet says “her journey begins tomorrow,” so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for the feature.

If you are not familiar with Alita: Battle Angel, then you may know it by another name. The series is originally titled Battle Angel Alita and was made by Yukito Kishiro in 1990. The series itself is set in a post-apocalyptic future. It focuses on a cyborg named Alita who is brought back online after losing all her memories.

After being rebuilt by a cybernetic doctor named Daisuke Ido, Alita finds she remembers one piece of her past. The girl is versed in the legendary cyborg martial art Panzer Kunst, and Alita uses her skills to become a bounty hunter. The series then follows the heroine as she tries to relearn the events of her past whilst hunting down criminals.

Alita: Battle Angel is set to debut in July 2018. Robert Rodriguez directed the film with producers James Cameron and Jon Landau. Rosa Salazar plays Alita while other talent like Christoph Waltz, Jackie Earle Haley, Lana Condor, and Leonar Wu accompany.

