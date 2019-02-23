‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Fan Animation Brings the Manga to Life

The live-action film Alita: Battle Angel might be in theaters right now, but it traces its lineage back to the Battle Angel Alita manga. That doesn’t mean fans of one can’t be fans of the other, and one fan even went so far as to celebrate the latter because of how much they liked the former.

28-year-old animator Leandro Vargas, who is based out of Buenos Aires, has created a wonderful, short fan animation based on several panels from the original Battle Angel Alita manga. Specifically, Vargas notes that they’d seen the recent live-action film, Alita: Battle Angel, and loved it. Because of that, Vargas made the short animation as part of holding out hope that the anime adaptation of the source material would one day continue.

You can check out the fan animation from Vargas below:

I saw the movie of alita, it was incredible. Hopefully one day continue with the anime, for that reason i animated part of the manga. #AlitaBattleAngel #Alita #alitaángeldecombate #RosaSalazar #anime #animation pic.twitter.com/bIgTaPvYz8 — Leandro vargas( laito ) (@Laito_light_luz) February 21, 2019

It’s only around 40 seconds, but it showcases a lovely scene with some haunting music, and is cleverly animated. Of course, the scene makes no appearance in the latest film, but it’s still comes across as a celebration of the entire franchise.

