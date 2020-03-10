Altered Carbon: Resleeved Shares New Poster and Trailer

Netflix recently launched the much anticipated second season of one of their biggest science fiction original series, Altered Carbon, and it’s been a big hit with fans so far. But if you have already binged through these episodes and immediately want more, Netflix will soon be dropping a fresh take on the Altered Carbon world with a new anime feature film, Altered Carbon: Resleeved. This anime spin-off will explore a different part of the franchise’s mythology as the setting shifts to Japan with a new batch of characters and animation produced by Anima.

Heading to Netflix on March 19th, Altered Carbon: Resleeved features writers Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Tsukasa Kondo. Jo Nakajima will be directing the anime for Anima (Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV) with Yoshiyuki Okada. Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) serves as character designers the characters as well.

With the film so close to its release, Netflix has officially revealed a brand new poster teasing more of the project’s mysterious story along with a brand new trailer to whet your whistle. The film will feature both a Japanese language release and English dubbed release as well, so fans will be able to watch their preferred version.

Altered Carbon is moving to Japan in Altered Carbon: Resleeved! This newest installment will take us to a Ghost in the Shell-style futuristic Japan where honor is the only thing that matters to the immortal. pic.twitter.com/NCZAhpgU4I — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 9, 2020

The plot of the film has been fairly mysterious, so there’s no clear indication of how this spin-off will be tied to the main series, if at all. Netflix has been playing coy with this as well as they describe Altered Carbon: Resleeved as such, “On the planet Latimer, Takeshi Kovacs must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC.” This synopsis doesn’t give too much away nor does it set us up for what to expect.

This film is part of Netflix’s extended outreach for original anime productions that have included the likes of a Dragon’s Dogma anime, a Masters of the Universe sequel, and many more surprising announcements. Will you be checking out Altered Carbon: Resleeved when it hits Netflix later this month? What did you think of Altered Carbon‘s first two seasons thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!