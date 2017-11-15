Amazon’s 50% Off Plush Sale Is Especially Good for Pokemon Fans

Amazon is running a plush sale that offers up to 50 percent off some adorable plush toys through the end of the day today, November 15th. The lineup includes plushes that range from Sesame Street to Star Wars to Sonic the Hedgehog – but Pokemon is clearly the star of the show. The list of Pokemon plushes in the sale includes:

• My Friend Pikachu – $17.49

• Large Plush Gengar – $12.99

• Large Pikachu With Ash Hat – $13.99

• Small Plush Popplio – $7.99

• Small Plush Pumpkaboo – $8.99

• TOMY Small Plush Pikachu – $8.99

• Poke Ball Plush, Great Ball – $6.49

Outside of Pokemon, the heaviest hitter from the sale is undoubtedly the Star Wars: The Last Jedi 24″ talking Chewbacca and 6″ Porg plush for $34.99. Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the plush toys available in the sale, and grab your favorites before they sell out!