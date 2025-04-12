Canceled Shonen Jump Creator to Return With New Series After Nearly 5 Years

One Weekly Shonen Jump creator is getting a shot with a new series four years after their previous series was unceremoniously cancelled before it really took off. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is one of the competitive magazines in all of Japan, and it’s because while there are many franchises like My Hero Academia, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and more go on to become icons around the world, there are many more that never quite get to make it to that level. Some of these efforts don’t even make it to a full 20 chapters before getting cut from the magazine due to low interest.

Some of these manga releases are cut right before they started really taking off, and it makes their cancellations hurt even more when there was a clear promise to the idea that had its fans but didn’t click with enough people. One of the more famous cases of this in the last few years was Yuki Kawaguchi’s The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood, which was cancelled with only 18 chapters under its belt. Now this creator is coming back with a new series later this Spring and getting a whole new chance at success.

The Hunter’s Guild Creator Returns to Shonen Jump

According to a listing spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, Yuki Kawaguchi will be returning to Shonen Jump with a brand new series effort titled “Tomoshibi no Hotel” coming in a few more weeks. This is a pretty big deal considering that The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood remains one of the most tragic early cancellation incidents of the last few years. The manga introduced a wild new take on fairy tales with interesting character and monster designs, but had only started to develop its world when it was swiftly given the axe because it failed to make waves with readers in Japan.

The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood was then forced to bring the series to some kind of end after 18 chapters thanks to this early cancellation, but series creator Yuki Kawaguchi had some real fun with the idea. The final chapters of Red Hood not only took direct shots at the fact that the series was being cancelled so early into its run, but also took a shot at the fact that it had a story that it was never going to be able to tell. It’s all ending off on a bittersweet note, but now we’ll get to see what new effort the creator has with this new story.

Will This New Series Have a Better Chance With Shonen Jump?

The current landscape of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is much different than when The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood made its debut in 2021. Those mainstay franchises that were serving as pillars like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have since come to an end (with many more endings now in the works), and thus Shueisha is currently allowing more space for its creators to explore their stories in order to find the next era of franchises that could carry the magazine in the future.

It’s undoubtedly still competitive within the main Shonen Jump magazine, but it’s been a while since one of its series has ended with under 20 chapters. Series have been given a chance to flesh themselves out just a little bit more, and are thus given more space to make themselves known with fans. So there’s a chance that Kawaguchi‘s new series will have a better shot at sticking around this time. At least it might have more luck than getting canceled before Chapter 20.

