Amazon Shares First Trailer For Helluva Boss Season 3, Reveals Release Schedule

It should come as no surprise to see that Amazon Prime Video has gone all in on Vivienne Medrano’s “Hellaverse,” considering the success of Hazbin Hotel. Quickly becoming one of the biggest animated series running today, Charlie Morningstar’s universe didn’t just stop when it came to her hotel-based redemption quest. Helluva Boss takes place in the same universe as Hazbin Hotel, going from being a YouTube-only affair to joining its sister series on Amazon. With the third season set to arrive later this year, the streaming service has released a brand new look at Blitzo’s big comeback, along with a surprise related to its schedule.

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Alongside releasing a new trailer for Helluva Boss season three, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that the next season will be split in half. While the first half of the season will arrive this fall, with the specific release date yet to be revealed, the second half will land in 2027. The Hellaverse has already confirmed that Helluva Boss will have two more seasons before ending its series, while Hazbin Hotel will have three more to cap off its show with its fifth and final season. The next season of Helluva Boss will house fifteen episodes in total. If you want a better look at what is to come later this year, you can check out the new trailer below.

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Helluva Boss’s Big Comeback

Amazon Prime Video

Throughout the history of Helluva Boss, the series has been exclusive to YouTube as it documents the story of I.M.P., aka “Immediate Murder Professionals.” Rather than working to redeem the denizens of the underworld, Blitzo and his crew find themselves taking on “hit jobs” by traveling to Earth via dark magic. Throughout the first two seasons of the series, we see Blitzo change as he develops feelings for this casual acquaintance, Stolas. Of course, things have changed quite a bit since we first saw Blitzo and his fellow assassins hit the scene.

At the end of the second season, Stolas has been brought low from his previous place of wealth and notoriety, now working as a part of I.M.P. as their receptionist. As Blitzo realizes his true feelings for the owl demon, some major monkey wrenches have been thrown at the cast in the meantime.

For those wondering how the Hellaverse entry will end, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Blitzo’s voice actor, Brandon Rogers, about this very topic. Of course, the actor was mum on how the story will wrap, while also teasing that no fan has figured out how the animated series will draw to a close, “I haven’t heard anyone even come close to guessing how the show is going to end. I can say that it is an ending that I’ve lived with for five years in my stomach. I’m very comfortable with it and I have yet to think of a better way for the show to end. I’ve had five years to really think about the finale and I think it’s perfect. I can’t wait for Helluva Boss to end so people can admire it as one standing monolith, and it will truly be beautiful to see how everything comes together.”

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