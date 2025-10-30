Hazbin Hotel Creator Teases Helluva Boss Crossover: “We’re Figuring It Out” (Exclusive)

It’s been no secret since both series started out that Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss take place in the same universe. Dubbed the “Hellaverse,” the brainchild of Vivienne Medrano and her fellow creators, both shows now live on Amazon Prime Video following their YouTube debut. In promoting the acquisition of the Hellaverse animated programs, Amazon brought together Charlie and Blitzo’s crew in one mind-melting crossover scene. Ever since, fans have been wondering when an official crossover might arrive and what form it will take. Luckily, in our latest interview with Medrano herself, the creator teased that there is movement on this front.

In speaking about the upcoming crossover, Vivienne assured us here at ComicBook.com that work was being done. “In the background, we’re figuring out what it looks like.” Medrano explains, “What I can say is that there will be crossover elements, and I’m excited for people to see that. I have no idea what people want in terms of what a crossover looks like, but now that the two worlds can be openly shared, you will absolutely see that happening, and I’m super excited for it.” With Helluva Boss confirmed to end with its fourth season, we have to imagine that a crossover will take place before we see Blitzo and the gang at I.M.P. taking their curtain call.

Where Did “Hazbin Hotel” Come From Anyway?

During our talk with Medrano for Hazbin Hotel season two, Vivienne explained where the name for the series came from and why she decided to go with a misspelling of “has-been” for her wildly popular series. “My friends always make fun of me because of this, but I like to take words and change them in a way that is quirky and weird. Obviously, ‘has-been’ is a word, but I just thought, ‘I’m going to spell it in the way that I see it in my head.’ I do it with names too, so Velvett’s name has two ts, but you wouldn’t know that until you see it. For practical reasons, the weird way I spell certain characters and names, it actually makes it much easier to search! So when you’re looking for ‘Hazbin Hotel‘, it’s the only one that comes up.”

So far, Hazbin Hotel’s second season hasn’t laid the groundwork for a Helluva Boss crossover, but there have been plenty of events so far that have kept Charlie Morningstar busy. Thanks to the victory over heaven, the hotel has become big news in the underworld as more patrons attempt to join Charlie’s ranks. Unfortunately for the daughter of Lucifer, the denizens of hell aren’t exactly doing so for redemption, but rather, to learn how best to kill angels. With two episodes dropping on Amazon Prime Video weekly, the fans won’t wait too long for the end of season two, but luckily, seasons three and four have already been confirmed.

