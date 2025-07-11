Helluva Boss Co-Writer Talks Series Finale (Exclusive)

Helluva Boss didn’t just recently end its second season, the animated series focusing on Blitzo and his employees at I.M.P. announced that it is joining Hazbin Hotel on Amazon Prime Video. Luckily, the surreal series still plans on releasing episodes for free on YouTube, keeping up with tradition. While the show is on top of the world, Helluva Boss has previously confirmed to end with season four, which means that fans are halfway finished experiencing I.M.P.’s journey. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with series co-writer, and the voice of Blitzo, Brandon Rogers about the grand finale for the show.

To start, Rogers confirmed that the show was always meant to be four seasons in total, stating that plans haven’t changed in that regard, “It’s always been four seasons. We’ve always known that from the very beginning and we’ve known how it’s going to end. Some folks have a canon in their head about what they think is going to happen and when it doesn’t, they might think the writing’s gone downhill. No, we’ve always known where it’s going. I really respect writers who know when to call it quits on a story and we didn’t want a story that goes on and on forever, and that’s why it’s four seasons.”

“No One Has Guessed The Ending”

In a shocking reveal, Rogers laid out the fact that he hasn’t seen one fan online manage to guess how Helluva Boss will wrap its story once season four has finished, “I haven’t heard anyone even come close to guessing how the show is going to end. I can say that it is an ending that I’ve lived with for five years in my stomach. I’m very comfortable with it and I have yet to think of a better way for the show to end. I’ve had five years to really think about the finale and I think it’s perfect. I can’t wait for Helluva Boss to end so people can admire it as one standing monolith and it will truly be beautiful to see how everything comes together.”

The voice of Blitzo then hinted at what is to come, “It’s a dark show. It’s tragic, it’s sad, and I’m not saying the ending is good or bad, I’m just saying that it’s the right ending for Helluva Boss.” Since Helluva Boss first premiered on YouTube in 2019, it has taken years for animation fans to reach the current point, meaning that there could still be several years to come for Blitzo and friends. Rogers himself has stated that Blitzo and friends will have an unexpected crossover with Charlie Morningstar and the residents of the Hazbin Hotel in the future, though it has yet to be seen if Helluva Boss characters will leap to that series once theirs ends.

