Amazon’s Anime Month Blu-ray Sale is On

Amazon is taking on Microsoft with an Anime Month Blu-ray sale, though the month will be whittled down to only one day – February 19th. You can shop Amazon’s entire Anime Month sale right here. It includes massive discounts on some very popular titles, but we’ve picked out a few of our favorites to get you started:

• Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series – $19.99 (33% off)

• Dragon Ball Super: Part Five – $17.86 (60% off)

• Wolf Children – $11.99 (47% off)

• The Boy and the Beast – $12.99 (63% off)

• FLCL: The Complete Series – $18.33 (31% off)

• Samurai Champloo: The Complete Series – $15.99 (54% off)

• Trigun: The Complete Series – $14.99 (36% off)

• Steinsgate: The Complete Series – $19.99 (31% off)

There’s more where this came from, so head on over to Amazon to shop it all. While you’re at it, make sure to check out Microsoft’s Anime Month sale on movies and TV here and games here.

On a related note, Funko just unleashed an epic number of new Pop figures at New York Toy Fair 2019, and they dedicated an entire section of it to anime. You can check out all of the new releases right here, but the most popular item of the day was the My Hero Academia Entertainment Earth exclusive Deku Pop. At the time of writing, you can still get your hands on the figure right here with shipping slated for July. There’s a good chance that this one sells out or the release date gets pushed out because of the crush, so jump on it while you can.

The other NY Toy Fair 2019 anime releases include Fairy Tail, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Netflix’s Castlevania series.

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia started as a manga created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The series was adapted into a very popular anime series produced by Studio Bones in 2016.

