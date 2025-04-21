Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Unleashes the Greatest Sharingan Power Since Naruto

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has seen many shocking developments when it began, such as Kurama’s revival, Kashin Koji’s new power and Himawari’s status as Jinchuriki, but the latest chapter blows them all out of the water. With Team 7 and the Sand Ninjas deep into the Land of Wind and their plan to take down Ryu and Matsuri going off the rails, the Kunoichi just took over and showed why she should be the next Hokage and the daughter of the legendary Sasuke.

Chapter 21 featured Sarada Uchiha on the front cover, flexing her new eye ability, and the chapter was titled Mangekyo Sharingan. The chapter began with flashbacks of defining moments such as the Omnipotence incident that closed Part 1, learning about Naruto’s ambiguous fate, and Sasuke telling Boruto about Sarada’s new powers. Back to the present, Ryu tries attacking Sarada with his Iron Sand but to no avail, as his attacks swerved around her and sucked into the black hole. Sarada tells Mitsuki to protect Araya and Yodo and leave Ryu to her, and she does just that, managing to make light work of him very quickly.

Sarada’s New Ability Is One Of The Franchise’s Most Destructive

The ability’s name is Mangekyo Sharingan: Ohirume, and it allows Sarada to conjure up multiple mini-black holes. Utilising gravitational force, Sarada pulled Ryu into one of the holes, and although he tried escaping back into the hideout, the force of gravity was unrelenting and too powerful, and he was crushed into nothingness, leaving only his Thorn Soul Bulb behind. Sarada can adjust the force of the gravitational pull as she sees fit, and can target anyone or anything to be sucked into her black hole, meaning that there is no risk of the black hole accidentally pulverizing her allies too.

Furthermore, it seems Ohirume is only one of her Mangekyo Sharingan abilities. Historically, anyone who awakened this power was bestowed with two unique abilities as well as the impregnable Susanoo. Sasuke had Ametarasu and Kagatsuchi, Itachi has Ametarasu and Tsukuyomi and Obito had long-range and short-range Kamui. Sarada was bleeding from her right eye, which means that only one of her abilities was in use. This is truly exciting as it means fans will be treated to yet another power that could be just as powerful, making her even more formidable in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Boruto Has Yet Another Powerful Ally

The chapter revealed that Kashin Koji and Eida wanted Sarada to awaken and use her Mangekyo Sharingan in the fight, which means that they see her as someone who could help them in their struggle against Jura and the God Trees. While it does seem like Sarada can use the power for a short while, as she passed out after defeating Ryu, this is her first time using it so as she gets accustomed to her ability, there is no doubt she will be able to hold out for longer, although it depends on her chakra levels.

The series has seen many overpowered abilities, but there are very few that can rival Ohirume. Similar to Nagato’s Planetary Devastation but much more destructive and effective, Sarada has demonstrated her commitment to becoming Hokage again and protect the village and her loved ones, concluding her inner conflict and seeing her blossom in the shinobi she was destined to be. It’s a truly cathartic moment for Sarada, much as it is for the fans who were left craving more after the latest chapter.