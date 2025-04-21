Tubi Is Streaming One of Shonen Jump’s Best Action Anime for Free (And You May Have Missed It)

The American-based streaming platform Tubi has been gradually increasing their content catalogue over the last decade, which has also allowed for them to offer a treasure trove of anime titles. With a mix of popular staples like Inuyasha and even offering old-school-cool classics like City Hunters, Tubi has truly started to offer something that every anime fan can enjoy, and, for those looking to dive into one of the greatest shonen anime ever produced in its entirety for free, there’s truly no better place to turn. All 203-episodes of Reborn!, also known as Katekyo Hitman Reborn! is available on the massive streaming platform, and while Tubi does support ads, it’s a great way to try out the series for any anime fan dodging subscription prices to other services but still wanting to support the original creators.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Reborn! was originally released in 2010 and was produced by Artland. Adapted from an original manga created by Akira Amano, also known for doing character design work for Psycho-Pass and the more recent Suicide Squad Isekai, Reborn! follows Tsuna Sawada, a painfully average high schooler who learns that he’s been chosen to become the tenth boss of the Vongola Family – a Mafia family with a long history that, until now, operated out of Italy. The current leader of the family sends Reborn, a new hitman to train Tsuna for when the time comes for him to inherit the family name. The original series ran from 2004 until 2012 in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, and was truly one of the best series released during that era.

Artland

Reborn! Is a Testament to the 2000s Era of Anime & Manga in the Best Way Possible

Reborn! was being released alongside some of Shonen Jump‘s other titans, including Kuroko’s Basketball, Nisekoi, Haikyu!!, and of course, the Big Three – Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach. Despite not being as a bit more niche compared to its contemporaries among newer anime fans, Reborn! was a massive success when during its prime, with a staggering 30 million copies in circulation and constant praise for the series’ action sequences and character writing. It’s also worth noting that the series becomes far more violent over time, introducing higher stakes to the combat and greater ramifications for the power system used throughout the story. Interestingly, during the height of the manga’s popularity, a Japanese newspaper called Mainichi Shimbun as noted by Anime News Network reported that the franchise had among the greatest volume of cosplayers compared to other manga at the time.

Two years after the series ended, in 2014, Media Factory’s Da Vinci Magazine held a public poll for the greatest manga series ever released in Shonen Jump, with Reborn! placing 17th, beating out To Love-Ru by Saki Hasemi and Kentaro Yabuki, City Hunter by Tsukasa Hojo, and Haikyu!! by Haruichi Furudate. Needless to say, Reborn! has had a massive cultural impact on Shonen Jump as a whole, while still holding up phenomenally well among modern anime audiences. With the series being more accessible than ever before thanks to streaming services like Tubi, there’s no better time to binge the timeless masterpiece.