Animal Crossing: New Horizons Will Let Fans Summon Mothra and Godzilla

The world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows Nintendo Switch players to create islands of their own and fill them with bizarre characters and items that bring their personalities into the digital world, but it seems as if Godzilla and Mothra have invaded the virtual landscape! With the game giving players a veritable countless number of items to place into their domiciles, seeing two of the biggest movers and shakers in the world of the Kaiju appear in Animal Crossing has definitely thrown fans of the franchise for a loop! Now, you too can let your inner kaiju roar!

This year is looking to be big for both Animal Crossing and Godzilla, with 2020 seeing new installments of both either having dropped or dropping later this year. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first game of the franchise to arrive on the popular console of Nintendo Switch, giving fans a new world to explore while under Quarantine. Meanwhile, in the monster-verse created by Legendary Pictures, Godzilla will be tussling against his eternal rival later this year with Godzilla Vs Kong dropping this fall!

Twitter User RoumRabbit shared the hilarious combination of in-game items that allow the monstrous side of players to shine in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with giant lizards and moths being able to fill the islands that populate this world:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the previous blockbuster film that dropped last year, saw the lizard king take his crown from King Ghidorah, de-throning the three headed dragon and ruling over the kaiju that have been unleashed. With the world of this franchise opening up mankind to receiving dozens of new monsters, it’s clear that Godzilla is going to have his work cut out for him as being the king of the monsters and defend his throne from the current ruler of Skull Island in Kong!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has hundreds, if not thousands, of different items to choose from and while these may not be THE Godzilla and THE Mothra, they do still look like the spitting image of these two titans!

What do you think of these in-game kaiju from Animal Crossing: New Horizons?