JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Confirms Release Date for Next Steel Ball Run Update

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is currently in the works on the next phase of the hit anime, and it has revealed when fans can expect to see the next major update for the series. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was one of the most anticipated franchise returns of the year overall, and it was no mystery as to why as fans were excited to see the seventh part of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga in action. But unfortunately, that return ended up being a lot shorter than fans had hoped to actually see.

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is now in the works on its next major phase, and thankfully will be sharing more about the anime’s production during a special panel as part of Anime Expo 2026 this year. Coming to the event on Friday, July 3rd, the panel will feature special guests and behind the scenes information about the anime release thus far. And as fans continue to wait for the 2nd Stage, this could be a big event in store.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Anime Expo 2026 Panel Announced

🍾 Celebrate the highly anticipated "STEEL BALL RUN JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" with a special panel featuring acclaimed composer 🎼 Yugo Kanno and more special guests! Experience a special live performance, plus a conversation with the guests you won't want to miss. ✨



☑️ Panel… pic.twitter.com/w7cYcZHRBD — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 29, 2026

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will be hosting a panel during Anime Expo 2026 on Friday, July 3rd, and it will feature a special live performance with composer Yugo Kanno in attendance with other special guests that have yet to be announced as of this time. If you wanted to check out what’s released from the seventh season of the anime so far, you can find its single episode release now streaming with Netflix in the meantime along many other previous iterations of the franchise now on the platform as well. But hopefully it won’t be long before we see what’s next.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run – 2nd STAGE has been announced to be in the works for a release later this Fall, and Netflix has confirmed that it will be running for more than a single episode. Revealing in a statement when the next wave of episodes was announced, “We are planning a split‑cour release across the entire run of episodes. The next cour (2nd STAGE) will begin streaming in fall 2026 on Netflix, with one new episode released each week.” It was also confirmed that this schedule was part of the original plan for the anime.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Confirms Netflix Release Schedule

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

With the split-cour release for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run now in action, the anime has confirmed that this was the plan from the jump rather than being brought on by some kind of delay, “This release schedule is part of our original plan and reflects the wishes of the production committee,” Netflix’s explanation read. “Your passion and enthusiasm mean a great deal to everyone involved in the preparation. We appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to bring you the 2nd STAGE.” Either way, it’s done very well for Netflix so far.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has unfortunately had a long history of having a terrible release schedule with Netflix. The seventh season is only the latest example, and is probably the worst in this regard given the fact that it began with only a single episode earlier this year. It was only a sample of the kinds of cool stuff we can hope to see this season, but we’ll see more in action this Fall.

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