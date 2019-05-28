Attack on Titan Preview Teases Series’ Most Intense Episode Yet

Attack on Titan season 3 has reached a fever peak, with the thrills and chills of the current “Shiganshina Arc”. The Survey Corps has had their backs pressed to the wall by the ambush from Zeke (The Beast Titan) and his cohorts, Reiner and Bertolt.

Thanks to same major sacrifices by key characters (Armin, Erwin) the Survey Corps manages to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, separating Zeke, Reiner and Bertolt from their respective special Titans. But as stated, that victory is marked by great loss, and as you can see in the preview above, the next episode of Attack on Titan will have to deal with that loss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the teaser for Attack on Titan episode 55, entitled “Midnight Sun”:

“Finding resolve, Eren and the others defeat their enemies. However, what they lost cost more than what they won. The despair alone has left them stunned.”

The imagery involved with the teaser sees the major surviving characters (Eren, Levi, Mikasa) all reacting to the drastic events of episode 54. Levi and Mikasa seem to finally have to grapple with the respective realizations that Erwin and Armin went down in battle, while Eren seems to be using Bertolt as leverage to negotiate with The Cart Titan, possibly to get the rest of the Survey Corps clear of the remaining Titans surrounding Shiganshina District.

While Attack on Titan season 3 has been great overall, this second half of the season has been, episode for episode, the height of the series, in terms of action, drama, and some surprising twists. However, as fans of the Attack on Titan manga will freely tell you: you ain’t seen nothing yet. Without dropping spoilers, the big twists and turns of the Shiganshina Arc aren’t yet done (to say the least). It will be very interesting to see if the anime can bring Attack on Titan season 3 to close in a way that earns it praise as one of the best anime installments of all time – and even more interesting to see if the fandom is truly ready for some of the drastic story turns that are quickly coming their way.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017.You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.