Massive Anime Auction Breaks Sales Record with Studio Ghibli and Akira Pieces

The medium of anime was made all the stronger thanks to the animated films created by Studio Ghibli and the legendary movie of Akira, and it seems that the many projects have helped an Art Auction raise far more money than they had previously estimated. With the auction having art from the likes of Akira, My Neighbor Totoro, Astro Boy, Dragon Ball, Ghost in the Shell, Pokémon, Vampire Hunter D, and The End of Evangelion, the Heritage sponsored event was definitely a major landmark in the world of anime that managed to raise millions of dollars.

The director of Animation Art at Heritage Auctions, Jim Lentz, went into detail about the success of the recent auction that allowed bidders to pick up some major milestones from the history of anime, and add various pieces of art to their respective collections:

“The sale was an unqualified success. It is the official jumping off point to establish ‘Anime Art and Everything Cool’ as a regular category for future sales at Heritage Auctions. We are already planning the followup auction. My son, who is a lifelong anime fan, called me and said, “I told you, Dad!’ As a father of four, who remembers hunting for elusive Dragon Ball action figures for all my kids when they were younger, this was one of my all time favorite sales, as all of my children watched this one closely with me!”

Lentz also went into the many other properties that were represented in the large auction:

“The hits and big moments in this sale came from all over. Record-breaking prices were seen for lots from Akira, Astro Boy, Dragon Ball, Ghost in the Shell, Pokémon, Vampire Hunter D, The End of Evangelion, and all the films from Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki. Record-breaking prices were seen from such films as My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Porco Rosso, Princess Mononoke, and Kiki’s Delivery Service. “A record number of global bidders came out for this sale, held over three days. The ‘Everything Cool’ section also had record-breaking prices from Tron, Charles Schulz with Charlie Brown and Peanuts, animated superheroes, The Simpsons, and so many more.”

Via Otaku USA