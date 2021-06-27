Rick and Morty Shares Incredible Studio Ghibli Crossover Promo

✖

Rick and Morty has shared an incredible crossover with Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro with its newest promo for the Adult Swim animated series! Rick and Morty has finally returned for its much anticipated fifth season, and with it premiering its first episode last week, the season is now well underway. Adult Swim seemed to go even bigger this time around as they expanded their promotional efforts for Rick and Morty's premiere in some huge ways. Not only kicking off a special worldwide celebration for the season premiere, but releasing some cool and unexpected official crossovers for the occasion.

Adult Swim has usually gone all out for its special animated promos for Rick and Morty in the series' past, and it's no stranger to full anime makeovers for the series with two cool anime shorts. Now Adult Swim has given Rick and Morty another fun makeover with a new take on the series that imagines it within the world of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro. This hilariously means a Rick flavored Totoro, a Squanchy version of the Catbus, and more. Check it out below:

Totoro Rick and Morty. pic.twitter.com/ZpgkT7Gon4 — Adult Swim France (@AdultSwimFrance) June 27, 2021

Rick and Morty's fifth season is now airing new episodes on a weekly basis Sunday nights on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. There are ten episodes currently scheduled for this season, and thankfully it does not look like the season will be broken up into two halves of five episode chunks like the fourth season. This cool Studio Ghibli influenced promo is far from the only major makeover from Rick and Morty that we have seen in action lately either.

Before the Season 5 premiere, Adult Swim had teamed up with Wendy's for not only a special menu influenced by Rick and Morty but a fun pop-up that saw the restaurant completely morph into a "Morty's" as some lucky fans got to have a special experience outside of the usual Wendy's norm. This will probably be far from the only makeovers we'll see as Rick and Morty's new season continues as well as it has previously teased some more jumps into the anime world such as with a parodical take on Voltron.

What do you think of Rick and Morty's adventures into the world of anime? What kind of crossovers would you want to see from the Adult Swim animated series?