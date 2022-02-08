GameStop Has Launched a Massive Anime Sale for Collectors

Anime is growing more popular by the day, and that means it is becoming harder and harder to score good merchandise from your favorite shows. Figures from series like Demon Slayer sell for a premium, so you can see why anime collectors are always looking for good deals. And if that describes you, you better head to GameStop ASAP before their big new anime sale wraps.

Right now, GameStop is running a special sale that takes 20% off its anime collectibles. The deal is only good online, so fans better check out the stock while possible. You can find all of the sale’s eligible items here, and we have some recommendations if you aren’t sure where to start.

If you are into higher-end figures, Bandai is the place to go. The brand is known for making quality build kits and ultra-detailed figures. Currently, Bandai Spirits has one of its figures of Tanjiro on sale for $60 USD while its premium figure of Kaido from One Piece is down to $112. From Dragon Ball to Naruto and beyond, this company makes figures for anime’s top series, so it doesn’t take much to find the perfect piece for your decor.

Of course, there are also anime replicas to consider here. Yu-Gi-Oh‘s 25th anniversary Duel Disk replica is on sale right now for in-store pickup. The item is now priced at $104 while other replicas like Naruto’s Akatsuki ring set is $40.

And of course, GameStop has plenty of its anime clothing pieces on sale. From hoodies to shirts and lounge pants, you can wear your fandom easily enough with this sale. You can also find anime-inspired dishwater and home decor in this huge sale, so you better nab what you want before the discount ends!

