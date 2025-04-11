McDonald’s Just Dropped a Collab With an All-Time Bestseller Mystery Anime

Surprisingly, McDonald’s and anime have had an incredible relationship over the last few years, with the fast food giant partnering with massive franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen, Pokémon, and even Neon Genesis Evangelion. Now, McDonald’s has announced a brand-new collab with one of the greatest mystery anime ever released with a flashy, fully animated trailer. As posted by McDonald’s official Japanese X (formerly Twitter) account, the chain will be collaborating with Detective Conan (or Closed Case) to bring back a limited menu item ahead of the new Detective Conan movie’s release.

The Chicken Tatsuta burger will be coming back to McDonald’s locations in Japan on April 16, 2025 alongside a menu variant of the sandwich, the Tartar Nanban Chicken Tatsuta. In addition to the advertisement posted to X, which features characters from the anime chasing down the M Organization, there is a second, 15-second long trailer available on McDonald’s Japan’s YouTube channel featuring three characters from the show sitting together eating the Rice Chicken Tatsuta, which replaces the traditional bun with one made of rice patties that will only be available after 5:00 PM at participating locations.

The Detective Conan x McDonald’s Collaboration Is Launching at the Perfect Time for Fans

While it is disappointing that the collection is exclusive to McDonald’s locations in Japan, the collab couldn’t be launching at a better time. The new Detective Conan feature film, Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback is officially releasing in theaters across Japan on April 18, 2025, just a couple of days after the collaboration goes live and, funnily enough with one of the promos for the collab being titled “Golden Delicious”, just one week before Golden Week celebrations begin throughout Japan. One-Eyed Flashback is the 28th feature-length film to be released as part of the Detective Conan franchise and takes place on Mt. Mitakara in the Nagano Prefecture. Before the events of the film, Yamato Kansuke, a police officer from the region, was chasing down a mysterious man before being shot and losing sight of his target amid an avalanche that forced him to end his search.

Now, a staff member from the research facilities of the Nobeyama National Observatory has been attacked by a mysterious assailant, and Yamato, who still serves as a police officer following the incident, goes to investigate alongside Uehara Yui. As they investigate the crime scene, Yamato’s eye begins to ache in an almost otherworldly way. That same evening, a colleague of Kogoro calls him in to assist in the investigation and get to the bottom of what’s going on, which ultimately leads Conan to follow him and get involved with the case. It’s an extremely exciting installment to the Detective Conan franchise and will no doubt be a success with fans. The last film that was released in the franchise, The Million-Dollar Pentagram, dominated the Japanese box office for six consecutive weeks when it initially released and brought in ¥15 billion – around $100.51 million USD – domestically.

Source(s): McDonald’s Japan on X (Formerly Twitter), Anime News Network



