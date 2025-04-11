The Simpsons Announces New Voice Actor For Major Character

Last year, longtime The Simpsons’ voice actor Pamela Hayden announced that she would be leaving the series for a well-earned retirement. After voicing the likes of Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, and Rod and Todd Flanders for around thirty-five years, the question arose who would be taking the reins for some of Springfield’s finest. Luckily, we now have the answer for one of these animated characters as Variety has revealed who will be taking on the role of one of Bart’s biggest bullies, Jimbo Jones. With The Simpsons renewed all the way up until season forty, the new member of the cast might have a bright future ahead of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jimbo Jones will be played by comedian Mo Collins who will debut as a part of the series this Sunday, April 13th, in the episode, “P.S. I Hate You.” Collins has had a long history in Hollywood, in both live-action projects and animated ones. On the live-action front, she was a long-time part of MadTV and had roles in the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Parks And Rec, Modern Family, Fear The Walking Dead, Arrested Development, Grey’s Anatomy, and Night Court. On the animated side of the aisle, Collins has played parts in American Dad, Family Guy, Invader Zim, F Is For Family, King of The Hill, and more. As it stands, Collins hasn’t been confirmed to take on the roles of the Flanders’ sons or Milhouse.

Advice For The Next Springfield Generation

Disney

Following the announcement of Hayden’s departure, the long-time Springfield voice actor shared some advice for the new cast members taking her roles and whether it would be ‘weird’ to see her characters brought to life by someone else, “Would it be a little weird? Probably, but what I would hope is that somebody’s not just doing an impression. Of course they have to sound like Milhouse, but that they bring their own essence to it, and their own creativity and creative choices.”

In terms of Hayden’s future, she also went into detail regarding her future plans, “I want to devote more time to my creative endeavors, which are filmmaking and writing,” said Hayden of what she wants to do after The Simpsons. “We did a documentary called ‘Jailhouse to Milhouse,’ and it’s not about ‘The Simpsons,’ per se. It’s more about people who have fallen through the cracks. I have a special place in my heart for underserved, at-risk girls, and I talk to them and I say, “If I can do it, you can do it,” because I had some really pesky years when I was younger. I feel like Milhouse mirrors that: You can’t be disheartened by every obstacle that comes your way. There’s a brighter day tomorrow.”

Pamela’s last episode as Milhouse aired during last year’s Treehouse of Horror, the annual Halloween special that has become a trademark of The Simpsons. When it comes to Springfield, Mo Collins has some big shoes to fill in relation to what Pamela Hayden added to the show.

Via Variety