Black Butler Cosplay Goes Viral for Summoning Sebastian IRL

Black Butler is one of those anime series the fandom can never let go. Created in 2006, the supernatural series is nearing its 20th anniversary, and its leads have become icons during that time. Ciel is hard to mistake, but what’s more impressive is Sebastian. The demon butler is an anime legend, and now Black Butler is going viral as a cosplay managed to summon the lead in real life.

The tribute comes courtesy of mowgli.j, a popular cosplayer on Instagram. As you can see below, the fan decided to put themselves in Sebastian’s polished shoes. A follower suggested mowgli.j could do Sebastian justice, and they somehow transformed into his IRL twin.

From the hair to their suit, this cosplay is nothing short of perfection. We’re sure even Ciel would have to do a double take to tell real from fiction. This viral look even manages to capture Sebastian’s haughty expressions, so you can see why Black Butler fans are geeking out.

It is always nice to see classic characters like Sebastian take over the cosplay sphere. And as far as anime goes, well – Black Butler is also on the rise. Last year, Black Butler made its return to television as its Public School arc was adapted by CloverWorks. The revival has been a hit, and earlier this week, Black Butler: Emerald Witch arc was announced. So if you want to brush up on your Black Butler lore, you can start by reading its official synopsis below for more details:

“Just a stone’s throw from London lies the manor house of the illustrious Phantomhive earldom, its master one Ciel Phantomhive. Earl Phantomhive is a giant in the world of commerce, Queen Victoria’s faithful servant… and a slip of a twelve-year old boy. Fortunately, his loyal butler, Sebastian, is ever at his side, ready to carry out the young master’s wishes. And whether Sebastian is called to save a dinner party gone awry or probe the dark secrets of London’s underbelly, there is practically nothing Sebastian cannot do. In fact, one might even say Sebastian is too good to be true or at least, he is too good to be human..”

