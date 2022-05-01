JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Billy Kametz Launches GoFundMe Following Cancer Diagnosis

The anime fandom came together last week when news regarding one of the industry's best dub voices went public. Billy Kametz, a star from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, confirmed he was stepping away from the industry due to health concerns. The actor has been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, and to help Kametz out, a GoFundMe has been formed to lend him a hand.

The fundraiser went live not long after Kametz addressed his diagnosis in a quiet YouTube. It was there the actor said he began feeling odd pains in his chest a while ago that only got worse around his body. After a lengthy wait, Kametz was diagnosed with advanced cancer, but the actor says he is staying positive as he battles the illness.

Hey friends! Since so many have asked I’ve decided to start a GoFundMe. I’m blown away by the amount of support and positivity that I received and that’s really all I need, but if you do want to give I sure would be appreciative.https://t.co/Tyn7j6I7K4 — Billy Kametz (@BillyKametz) April 29, 2022

Not long after Kametz address his diagnosis, the actor shared a GoFundMe created on his behalf. As you can see here, the event has nearly hit its $100,000 USD goal, and fans are still generously donating funds to help Kametz during this unimaginable time.

"Anyone who has met Billy Kametz will tell you he is one of the warmest, kindest, most-sincere human beings on this earth. Quick to laugh with his infectious smile, he brings joy to everyone around him-whether that is a room full of friends and family, gracious fans at conventions, or, most recently, the nurses and doctors who attended to him in the hospital," the GoFundMe reads.

"Billy's spirit is so genuinely, unconquerably bright that even a cancer diagnosis hasn't kept him down; with a smile, he proudly tells anyone who asks that he's going to "fight this like hell" and put cancer in the dustbin of his life's history," it continues. "That is why we ask you to join his fight by supporting this campaign. Not only will our support help him focus on his diagnosis rather than his finances, but it will also give us the opportunity to show Billy in a real, tangible way how much we appreciate the happiness he has brought to our lives – through his kindness to his friends, family, and fans, and from his voice on our TV screens. With your help, he can continue spreading that happiness for years to come."

If you would like to contribute to this fundraiser, you can check out Kametz's GoFundMe right now. You can also find the actor himself on Twitter here to keep up with him as his fight against colon cancer continues.