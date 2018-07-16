Anime Expo 2018 Reveals Massive Turnout, 2019 Dates

Anime Expo may be over for the year, but its impact is still being felt. The huge convention is the premiere place for anime in North America, and it seems its turnout for 2018 was as big as you’d expect.

Recently, Anime Expo 2018 released its attendance numbers, and it seems the event capped its limit. A press release by the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation said the convention drew in 110,000 unique attendees. That number marked the attendance cap for badge sales, so Anime Expo sold out as expected.

With its turnstile attendance at 350,000, Anime Expo was a beast this year. More than 520 exhibitors were featured at the convention, and nearly 2,000 volunteers lent their time. Attendees gathered from more than 70 countries, and 150 industry guests made an appearance.

Compared to last year, Anime Expo did see a slight dip, but that could be chalked up to a reporting change. In 2017, the convention had more than 115,000 unique attendees including its preview night. This year, the SPJA refrained from disclosing the unique attendance numbers of its preview night on July 4.

If you want in on this anime madness next year, then you can start planning. The event will take place July 4-7 with Anime Expo 2019 hosting its preview night on July 3.

In terms of conventions, Anime Expo isn’t one to sneeze at. Its size is growing and could one day meet the attendance level of shows such as Comic-Con International at San Diego. In 2017, the geek mecca expected a staggered 130,000 attendees. So, as anime continues to grow in North America, fans can expect attendance for Anime Expo to rise as well.

Of course, it is easy to see why Anime Expo drew so many fans in this year. Not only did the show fall during summer vacation, but it held an impressive array of premieres. My Hero Academia debuted its first movie at the event, and Attack on Titan closed out the convention by premiering the first episode of season three. Other projects like SSSS Gridman and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind debuted at the show, so Anime Expo has a lot to live up to next year.

Would you be interested in attending Anime Expo next year?