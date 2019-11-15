Anime Mega-Fan Receives Hilarious Noise Complaint From Neighbor

If you’re reading this right now, you’re probably an anime fan. Maybe you’ve expressed your love of the medium by buying some expensive merchandise of your favorite series or dressing up as one of your favorite characters at a nearby convention, but sometimes, the stars align so that one fan’s love of a series manages to make the news. Such is the case where a big fan of the series Puelle Magi Madoka Magica managed to make a connection with a neighbor in a particularly unique, albeit annoying, way!

The fan of Madoka Magica was apparently playing the feature length film a bit too loud, catching the attention of their neighbor who sent him a note that simultaneously asked them to “keep it down” while also inquiring if they were playing the Magica movie as they happened to be fans of the franchise as well:

The letter itself reads, for those who don’t speak Japanese, as such:

“I live next door. I can hear your TV through my wall. If you could turn down the volume a little, I’d really appreciate it. Also, I’m sorry if I’m mistaken, but last night, you were watching Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie: Rebellion, weren’t you? I’m also a Madoka fan. Thank you for your consideration.”

The originator of the noise complaint is still contemplating whether to respond to the initial note, though it is hilarious to see just how anime can unite people in some of the strangest ways.

The anime series of Puella Magi Madoka Magica began in 2011, amassing a number of anime episodes, movies, novels, video games, and more that bring audiences into a realm of witches, middle schoolers, and monsters unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica was originally produced as a joint effort between Studio Shaft and Aniplex. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series follows middle school students named Madoka and Sayaka who happen upon a mysterious creature named Kyubey. It tells them that they can have any wish they want granted in exchange for imbuing them with magical powers meant to fight witches. The series is especially known by fans for twisting common conceptions of the magical girl genre and generally being a dark series contrasting with its art design.

