Anime Fans Celebrate Anime Day 2021
Every year, when April 15th rolls around, fans of the medium of anime are able to celebrate "Anime Day", a holiday that brings together folks to share their favorite anime series and marvel at the animation from the past of the medium that has taken the world by storm. With even United States' politicians entering the fray when it comes to "Anime Day", 2021 is certainly looking to celebrate the annual occasion and fans share their favorite television series, and moments from said series, that have taken place in the medium's past.
How will you celebrate Anime Day? What is your favorite series to celebrate the occasion with? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.
Attack On Titan Will Be Missed
HAPPY #AnimeDay FOR THEM i’m going to miss them all so much now that aot is practically over 💔 pic.twitter.com/WAp9OGol6k— verena ⧗ (@scarletspoison) April 15, 2021
Hunter x Hunter Fan Coming In
happy #AnimeDay to the first anime to ever exist and the only anime in the entire world pic.twitter.com/9Sy3ioqxoG— salem (@hunterheaux) April 15, 2021
The Boys Of One Piece
I love One Piece and the backstories #AnimeDay pic.twitter.com/3A1V1vVHsi— ZƏLXY (@zxIxy) April 15, 2021
Is Brotherhood The GOAT?
Oh shit it's #AnimeDay? Bet.
Happy anime day to the GOAT, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/SplueDFOcA— HachimanTheGOAT (@YRGRikka) April 15, 2021
Pacific Rim Wishes Anime Well
Happy #AnimeDay 🎉🎊🎈 pic.twitter.com/EKz6n3gkAl— Pacific Rim (@PacificRim) April 15, 2021
Godzilla Enters The Fray
Happy #AnimeDay! Don't forget #Godzilla Singular Point is coming to Netflix in June! https://t.co/XTxL0j8gT9— GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@TOHO_GODZILLA) April 15, 2021
A Happy Day Indeed
HAPPY NATIONAL ANIME DAY!❤️🎉#NationalAnimeDay #animeday #anime pic.twitter.com/xQxbrxFJmm— Seijuro Kei (@saltyshima131) April 15, 2021
All Deku All Day
Happy #AnimeDay , anyway Deku Supremacy pic.twitter.com/eH4Mbo8oHQ— Keith (@KogurtYogurt) April 15, 2021