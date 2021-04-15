Anime Fans Celebrate Anime Day 2021

Every year, when April 15th rolls around, fans of the medium of anime are able to celebrate "Anime Day", a holiday that brings together folks to share their favorite anime series and marvel at the animation from the past of the medium that has taken the world by storm. With even United States' politicians entering the fray when it comes to "Anime Day", 2021 is certainly looking to celebrate the annual occasion and fans share their favorite television series, and moments from said series, that have taken place in the medium's past.

