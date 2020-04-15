Social Media Geeks Out After Learning About National Anime Day

National Anime Day is today, April 15th, and both fans of the medium and companies alike are coming to social media to share their love of the television series, movies, and manga that have helped given us some of the biggest stories and characters in pop culture. With any series that categorizes itself as “anime” being celebrated, there are fans of Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Sailor Moon, and countless others arriving to share their recommendations, fan works, and love of their favorite series. With this time of quarantine keeping many in their homes, there’s no better time than now to pick a new anime to binge!

What anime do you want to celebrate as a part of National Anime Day? What is your favorite series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

With that being said, let’s dive into some of the biggest reactions!

Demon Slayer Dropping Some Love

Happy #NationalAnimeDay!

This Saturday, EP 24 of the Demon Slayer dub will air. One of my fav freakouts! Looking at this pic really makes me miss working in the studio with everyone. Being able to be there in the moment & play off of each other’s creative energy is a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/s0oQEQDSdF — Aleks Le (@AleksLeVO) April 15, 2020

Anime Cats

Happy #NationalAnimeDay!



What anime should we make a costume from next? pic.twitter.com/J07XqChOCr — Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) April 15, 2020

Sharing Some Naruto Heat

In honor of #NationalAnimeDay i just wanted to share this slept on moment of Madara vs the shinobi alliance 💯💯💯😤😤😤💯💯💯😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/OxVdwvzDXN — Thoi (@CodeNameThoi) April 15, 2020

Toei Animation Joins Brawl!

#NationalAnimeDay has lovingly reminded us of our first anime series, Ōkami Shōnen Ken. 🐺👦

Tell us in the comments what’s the first anime that you ever watched! pic.twitter.com/d51eKWrsz6 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 15, 2020

No Better Time To Recommend Gurren Lagen

Happy #NationalAnimeDay Go watch Gurren Lagann! It’s one of the greatest anime of all time! pic.twitter.com/wex1aake7p — The Gurren Lagann Guy (@KingFoxkage25) April 15, 2020

The Best Day Of The Year

Always A Good Time For Titans

Happy #NationalAnimeDay



3 amazing seasons of Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/oi87IUBeUB — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 15, 2020

Amazing Sketches

It’s #NationalAnimeDay so you know we have to show some love to our illustrator @humanmgn pic.twitter.com/NIWJZyKtam — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) April 15, 2020

Big Ups To The 90s

