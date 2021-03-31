Anime Fans Rank Their Most-Anticipated Shows of Spring 2021

Anime is a medium that releases its biggest franchises in seasons, with Spring 2021 giving fans plenty of new and returning series to dive into, and Filmarks asked fans what series they are most excited to witness in the next few months. With series like My Hero Academia and Fruits Basket making big returns, and series like Tokyo Revengers and Shaman King making their big introductions, there is a multitude of series for fans to watch and add to their favorites when it comes to the ever-expanding world of anime.

Filmarks announced the top 20 anime their users marked as “want to watch” for spring 2022— landslide win for My Hero Academia with 2750 clips 🎉 Press release: https://t.co/Hz2qG295pV pic.twitter.com/s0ovW3xbSg — shinjukusmash 3️⃣0️⃣ (@shibuyasmash) March 31, 2021

