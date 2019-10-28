Funimation Launches Massive Anime Funko Pop Sale

When it comes to Funko, collectors cannot get enough of the brand. The company has put out hundreds of Pop figures in its time, and anime has become a booming part of its line up. With anime collectibles often costing big bucks, Funko gives fans an easy and affordable way to hype their favorite series. And thanks to Funimation, it has become easier than ever to nab some much-loved Pops.

Currently, Funimation is holding a limited sale on its Funko Pop collection. The event will last one week only, and it has slapped a slew of top-tier figures with discounts.

To start, Funimation has put its anniversary Funko Pop collection on sale for chrome fanatics. This year, the company turns 25 years old, and it has celebrated with several silver chrome figures. All Might, Vegeta, and Ken Kaneki have gotten the shiny makeover. Each of their prices vary, but the cost range is between $15 – $25.

If you are not a fan of chrome figures, Funimation has several other figures for sale. For instance, One Piece fans can grab Franky’s figure for $5 while Fullmetal Alchemist shows out with Winry and Alphonse. In fact, the latter costs $5 when it usually goes for $13 or more. Plenty of other series like Cowboy Bebop, FLCL, Ouran High School Host Club, Death Note, Attack on Titan, and more have figures included in this limited-time sale.

Of course, Dragon Ball is part of the sale. Bulma a la Dragon Ball Z is on sale as well as Super Saiyan Vegeta. Ultra Instinct Goku is also part of the deal, and the list keeps on going.

You can check out the full list of available Funko Pops here, but be warned! These deals are so good your wallet might regret it! At the very least, these figures mostly come in under $10 which lets fans treat themselves. There are some Funko Pops which sell into the triple digits and beyond. In fact, one of Vegeta’s rarest collectibles retails for up to $1,000 secondhand, so this Funimation deal is nothing in comparison if you’re hoping to complete your collection.

Will you be getting anything from this huge Funko sale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!