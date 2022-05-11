One of Anime's Next BL Series Has Fans Dying Over Its Wild Title

Not all shows are created equal, and anime fans know that truth very well. As the market becomes more and more saturated, some series fall by the wayside while others live up to our high expectations. Of course, it has become common for fans to gauge upcoming shows by their titles regardless of how strange they might be. But right now, it seems one anime announcement slipped through the cracks to send fans into a tizzy.

The whole thing went live today when fans were drawn to a report regarding this year's exclusive Anime Festa anime. Shueisha posted new cast for the show, and well – brace yourselves. The anime is titled Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear.

Now that we've processed the name, you can see fans are sharing their reaction to the title on social media, and it is going as well as you might expect. Over the years, the anime and manga industry have put out some weird titles, and light novels have really done up some strange ones. However, this BL adaptation is one of the most unexpected we've heard this year, and fans are now determined to learn what Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear is all about.

For those unfamiliar with the BL title, it is described as a "healing animal-eared boys-love anime" that will debut in Japan this July. The cable version will be edited for modesty while a premium version will be streamed in Japan with explicit content.

Of course, this hilarious title has brought up some of the industry's other wild names. It is hard to narrow down the list when it comes to the industry's most shocking titles. So for now, you can survey some of our favorites below:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas



Butt Attack Punisher Girl Gotaman



Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo



If I Don't Successfully Pick Up 420 Girls, I Am Going To Die In A Lot Of Different Ways



Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn't Exist



What is the strangest name you've seen on an anime or manga? Does it compare to this BL series...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

