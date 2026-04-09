Anime Horror Movie Series Releases New Trailer For Final Film

While the anime world has its bases covered when it comes to action series and stories of romantic comedies, there is one genre that never seems to be able to hit the same heights. The horror genre simply doesn’t have as many television shows and movies as other genres in the anime medium, though there is one film series that brings the scares. Junji Ito, the master of horror whose manga is routinely animated, has no hand in this series, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a worthy entry into the creepier side of anime. Get ready to say goodbye to Mononoke next month.

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Mononoke: The Movie – Chapter 3: The Serpent God will release in Japan on May 29th next month, wrapping the trilogy that has followed the “Medicine Seller” since it first began. The anime adaptation began in 2007 with Toei Animation, producing a 12-episode series before ending the same year. Luckily, the horror franchise would continue thanks to the start of this new film trilogy, kicking off with Mononoke The Movie: Phantom in the Rain. The next year, the second film of the series, Mononoke The Movie: The Ashes of Rage, further expanded on the creepy landscape. Continuing the annual release tradition, the third film sticks to the same unique animation style for this horror story, as you can see in the trailer below.

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Mononoke’s Serpent God is Slithering to Theaters

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Alongside the new trailer, the horror franchise dropped a new synopsis hinting at what anime fans can expect with the final entry, “After two major incidents involving supernatural beings—a deadly battle between a medicine seller (Hiroshi Kamiya) wielding a demon-slaying sword and a parasol, followed by a decisive battle with a fire rat—peace seemed to have finally returned to the Ooku (women’s quarters of the Edo Castle). However, the medicine seller sensed the lingering presence of “something” and remained vigilant. Around this time, Sachiko (Atsumi Tanezaki), the wife of the Emperor (Miyu Irino), who rules the world, gave birth to a long-awaited son, but the joy was short-lived, as she died despite the hopes and prayers of those around her.”

The description continues, “Sachiko, who had hoped to change her superficial marital relationship with the Emperor by giving birth to an heir, finds herself caught up in a terrifying conspiracy that threatens to overturn the very existence of the Ooku. The irreparable sacrifices, the utterly unrewarded regret, and the anger with nowhere to go began to transform into vengeful spirits. Mizorogi Hokuto (Tsuda Kenjiro), the priest of the “Omizu-sama” deity worshipped within the Ooku (women’s quarters of the Edo Castle), watched the events unfold with a solemn expression.”

Aside from adding a much-needed entry into the world of horror anime, there isn’t any other franchise that has the same look as Mononoke. Thanks to its use of color, looking more akin to a water painting than the usual anime series, this campfire story might not be what you expect, but it brings the scares in its entries. If you want to catch up, the first series and initial film are available to stream on Netflix.

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