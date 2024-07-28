Mononoke Film Trilogy Announced With Sequel Poster

It has been nearly 20 years since the world got to see Mononoke on the screen, but that has all changed. If you did not know, Twin Engine has been hard at work on a new Mononoke film which just debuted in Japan. Now, new reports have confirmed the comeback is part of a trilogy, and the sequel to Mononoke will go live in spring 2025.

The update comes from Twin Engine and the whole Mononoke team. Following the film’s release on July 26 in Japan, Mononoke has announced two more films. The second movie, Mononoke Second Chapter: Hinezumi, will hit theaters in March 2025. After that, a third movie will be released, so fans of the supernatural series have a lot to look forward to.

So far, Mononoke has yet to find a release date in the U.S., but fans are eager to check out the feature. It has been more than 15 years since the original Mononoke anime went live. Originally a spin-off, Mononoke came to life in July 2007 under director Kenji Nakamura. The show, which Toei Animation produced, became a cult hit with fans across the globe. In recent years, its reputation has climbed sky high thanks to its unique animation, and now Twin Engine is ushering the anime’s long-awaited comeback.

If you want to know more about Mononoke, you can find its anime on home video courtesy of Discotek Media. For more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Mononoke below:

“In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague both households and the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known only as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. However, in order to draw his sword he must first understand the Form,Truth and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit and keen intellect, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake.”

