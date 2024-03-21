Mononoke: The Movie Releases New Trailer

In 2007, the anime world was introduced to a supernatural tale in Mononoke. Receiving twelve episodes, the series would briefly continue in its manga that would make a comeback in 2013. Now, anime fans should prepare themselves to return to the world of "The Medicine Seller" as Mononoke: The Movie has released a new trailer for its upcoming summer release.

For those unfamiliar with this creepy anime property, Mononoke is a spin-off of a previous series, Samurai Horror Tales, released one year prior. Mononoke is one of those unique cases wherein the series began with an anime project, only to receive a manga to tell its tale shortly after. While the movie is bringing back the series' protagonist, the Medicine Seller will no longer be voiced by Takahiro Sakurai but instead, will be portrayed by voice actor Hiroshi Kamiya. Anime fans might know Kamiya best for his roles as Law in One Piece, Gamma 1 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Captain Levi in Attack on Titan.

(Photo: EOTA)

Who Is Bringing Mononoke Back From The Grave?

The upcoming anime film is set to be brought to life by the studio EOTA, a production section of the larger house, Twin Engine. The studio had a hand in projects such as Bleach: Burn The Witch, Golden Kamuy, Vinland Saga, and many more. Alongside confirming the studio, the Mononoke film has revealed the following creative minds that will be bringing the Medicine Seller back to the forefront,

If you want to watch Mononoke, you can find the anime streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming services describe the series, "In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague both households and the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known only as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. However, in order to draw his sword he must first understand the Form, Truth and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit and keen intellect, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake."