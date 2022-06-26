Mononoke Announces New Anime Project

It seems the rumors were right, Mononoke fans! In the last few months, the fanbase began buzzing as rumors began spreading that Mononoke was planning to launch an anime comeback. Now, an official report about the series has gone live, and it turns out Mononoke is eyeing a return in 2023 with a brand-new project.

According to a recent livestream by Mononoke's team, the franchise is planning to launch a new film in 2023. The movie will be a completely new work with Kenji Nakamura returning to direct. Twin Engine will handle the production of the anime, and Takahiro Sakurai has confirmed their return as the anime's Medicine Seller.

This movie is not the only new project in the work for Mononoke. A stage play is also being developed for the series. Another art project is also in the works for Mononoke to celebrate its anniversary. A series of 12 artists have been recruited to ink artwork inspired by Mononoke in honor of its birthday, and fans are hyped to see which creators join in on the celebration.

Now, for those who don't know Mononoke, the series began under Toei Animation as a spin-off of Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales. The anime follows a nameless Medicine Seller who travels through distant Japan and runs into all kinds of supernatural creatures. After ending in 2007, Mononoke carried on with a manga that last released new content in 2014. So if you want to know more about the hit series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. In order to draw his sword he must understand the Form, Truth and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake."

What do you make of this Mononoke comeback? Are you excited to see the series return after being away for so long? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.