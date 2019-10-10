The Internet Sounds Off On What Started Their Anime Journey

Every journey has to start with a first step. Recently, Funimation took the opportunity to ask their fans across Twitter just where they first got into anime and what series brought them into the medium. Funimation itself has certainly been responsible for numerous fans entering into the world of anime, licensing such legendary series as Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few. Whether it was through the Cartoon Network programming block of Toonami or by scouring the internet, its clear that anime has continued to expand its audience as the years have passed.

Funimation took to Twitter to get input from their legion of fans and received a ton of input with regards to how viewers had first been brought into the medium:

A Voice Of Vegeta Weighs In

Sword Art Online’s Virtual World Introduced The World of Anime

Sword Art Online pic.twitter.com/9cBUUn8sxw — Tyler G (@Acxzk) October 9, 2019

We All Make Mistakes

I clicked on a hentai ad by mistake — Ken Xyro 🎃 ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) October 9, 2019

You Gotta Catch ‘Em All

Tom The Robot Ushered In A New Era

It Pays To Be A Spirit Detective

Yu Yu Hakusho looked different from the other cartoons. — Tyler @ COMMISIONS!? (@WiLLTY2014) October 9, 2019

Ice Skating Extravaganza

yuri on ice bc i’m gay😳 pic.twitter.com/HmCGrnsf1j — bethany (@bethanyyvette) October 9, 2019

The Legendary Conflict Between Light And L

Moon Prism Power!

Vash The Stampede

still one of my favourites pic.twitter.com/BkxBgjxWEI — Mike_H_Art (@Mike_H_Art) October 9, 2019

