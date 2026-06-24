Dandadan Reveals First Look At New Adaptation Ahead of Third Season

The beloved Shonen Jump+ manga, Dandadan, by Yukinobu Tatsu, was released five years ago in April 2021 and reached new heights of popularity following its anime debut in 2024. The series has come a long way since then, thanks to the incredible adaptation by Science SARU that did justice to the manga’s incredible art style. The series has captured viewers’ hearts from the first episode with its eccentric story, lovable characters, and breathtaking animation. The second season reached its conclusion in September 2025 with one of the most shocking cliffhangers ever. However, while the wait for Season 3 is longer since it will be released in 2027, it’s going to be worth it since it will adapt the best arc yet.

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While fans await the anime’s return, the manga is commemorating its 5th anniversary with an exciting new project. The series will be getting a stage play adaptation for the first time, and the announcement was made on the same day as the manga’s anniversary. While the stage play will take place in August this year, the official X handle shares the main visual along with more information on the adaptation.

Dandadan Creator Shares a Special Message For Fans After The Announcement

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The visual focuses on the main characters from the story, with Momo Ayase at the center. We also see both forms of Okarun, including his transformation when he uses Turbo Granny’s powers. Additionally, Aira Shiratori and Seiko Ayase are standing at either side of Momo, with the cat version of Turbo Granny stealing all the spotlight in the back. The stage play will take place on August 26th, 2026, at the Japan Youth Hall in Tokyo. Tickets have already been shared, but only those in Japan can attend.

Along with the official X handle, a website has also been launched to share all kinds of information about the stage play. It includes messages from Yukinobu Tatsu and the rest of the staff, hyping fans for the first-ever stage play adaptation. The stage play will also be held in Osaka a month after the Tokyo performance. Further information on the Osaka stage play will be revealed at a later date.

Dandadan Stage Play Marks the Series’ First-Ever Live Performance

Image Courtesy of Science Saru

The stage play is the perfect adaptation to keep fans occupied before the third season premieres. While the series has no plans on announcing a live-action adaptation yet, the stage play gives the first glimpse at what the beloved characters will look like in real life. Not to mention that, considering that the manga is globally famous now, it immediately grabbed fans’ attention, even though most of them won’t be able to witness it.

It’s unclear if it will release a full performance video for international fans, but regardless, it’s a huge step for the franchise’s future. The franchise has more plans for the epic milestone, including new visuals from renowned creators such as Tatsuki Fujimoto. More announcements will be revealed later on as fans await updates on Season 3.

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