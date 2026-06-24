Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Talks Returning For a Live-Action Legend of Korra

Later this week, Netflix is bringing back everyone’s favorite airbender as Avatar: The Last Airbender’s live-action adaptation will arrive on June 25th. With the latest series confirmed for three seasons in total to document Aang’s fight against the Fire Nation, the streaming service has yet to confirm what the future will hold for this live-action universe. Despite this fact, the star of the series has shared his thoughts on a potential return to the franchise, as there is one major storyline that is dying for a live-action adaptation of its own. While a live-action take on The Legend of Korra is far from confirmed, this isn’t stopping Avatar star, Gordon Cormier, from throwing his hat in the ring for a future comeback.

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In preparation for the second season’s release, the young star who brings Aang to life on Netflix expressed his willingness to return to the franchise. This would both include returning for cameos in a prospective Legend of Korra live-action series, as Aang had done so in the sequel series, as well as the possibility of adapting some of the Dark Horse comics that continued Aang’s journey following the original animated series conclusion. Cormier stated in a new interview with ScreenRant:

“I think that the comic book arcs would be dope. If we’re going to go find Zuko’s mom, and all that stuff, or even if they were to do their own thing, honestly, it would be cool. Like I said, I trust my life with those writers, because just kind of determining my career and where it goes. So I really hope season 2 and 3 turned out incredible, which they will.”

A Bright Bending Future

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With two more seasons to look forward to, the live-action terrain is far from the only thing that is on the horizon for Aang and his fellow benders from the Nickelodeon universe. Later this year, Paramount+ will be releasing The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, which will finally present Aang and his crew as adults, taking on a brand new threat to the world. Unfortunately, this animated film has been mired by controversy thanks to the entirety of the movie leaking online, months before its slated release this October.

On top of The Legend of Aang, the bending universe is slated to also make a comeback with the upcoming Avatar: Seven Havens. This upcoming television series will follow the bender who takes on the moniker following Korra’s reign, attempting to survive within an apocalyptic landscape. While this sequel series released an image, along with a description of what’s to come, it has been surrounded by mystery. With a tentative release window of next year, bending fans will have to wait before they experience this brand-new story.

What do you think of the possibility of the live-action Avatar sticking around for years to come? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via ScreenRant