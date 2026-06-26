The Strangest Zombie Anime Has Revealed a New Look at 2027 Debut

The zombie genre might not be at its apex of popularity, as it once was for quite some time, but the shambling undead are continuing to find their way back to the public zeitgeist. Alongside Hollywood television shows and movies, zombies have also risen from their graves to sink their rotten teeth into the anime medium. Series like High School of the Dead, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and Zombieland Saga all have unique takes on the dead walking the earth. Next year, however, the wildest premise for a zombie anime is rising from its grave.

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While series like Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon, and That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime have strange titles, this upcoming zombie anime might take the cake. Next year, anime and zombie fans alike will be introduced to “I Am The Only One Who Is Not Attacked In The World Filled With Zombies.” First arriving as a novel series in 2013 from creator Rokuro Uraji, the zombie-packed series went on to receive a light novel, manga, and a recent spin-off. So many years following its print debut, the horror comedy is finally getting an anime adaptation from Studio Acca Effe and Frontier Engine and you can check out the first trailer for the 2027 release below.

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Living in a Zombie World, Safe And Sound

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Alongside breaking down the history of the franchise, the official website for the anime adaptation explained the story of this strange undead tale: “In 2013, the novel began serialization on a novel submission site by Rokuro Uraji, and was published in book form by Nox Novels in 2016. In 2021, a manga adaptation by Chihiro Masuda began, and it is currently a popular work serialized in COMIC Raguchu.”

“Suddenly, zombies overrun the city, and people are attacked one after another, causing the world to rapidly collapse. In the midst of this extreme panic, there is a man named Yusuke Takemura who, for some reason, is immune to zombie attacks. In a world where ethics and morality have vanished, Takemura, who has gained absolute safety undisturbed by anyone, does not rise up as a hero, but begins to act according to his own desires. A zombie panic action story that exposes the essence of “life” and “sex” with its innovative setting and whirlwind plot!”

While series like Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and even Dragon Ball can have some truly terrifying scenes, finding shows and movies that are entirely dedicated to horror is few and far between. Junji Ito has received his fair share of anime adaptations, but here’s hoping that this upcoming zombie series will light a fire in the medium that ushers in far more avenues for the undead.

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