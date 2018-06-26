‘Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade’ Releases Teaser Trailer

It doesn’t look like the live-action community is going to give anime a break anytime soon. For years, studios have tried to nail the adaptation formula for anime, and it is only a matter of time until someone gets it right. So, it looks like it is time for Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade to try its hand at the genre.

Yes, that’s right. Mamoru Oshii’s iconic manga is about to head into the real world, and a teaser trailer for the live-action movie has been released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Youtube, CGV posted a teaser for Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade. The company, which hails from South Korea, plans on releasing its live-action take on the series later this summer.

While the trailer is short, it does show some familiar imagery. The reel begins with a group of armed men aiming their weapons down a dark tunnel. Footsteps can be heard marching through the pathway, and the noise grows as illuminated red eyes begin appearing within the tunnel’s darkness. The trailer ends with a close-up of a soldier wearing distinctive armor breathing heavily, and fans will recognize the character as Kazuki Fuse. Or, in this case, his South Korean counterpart.

For those unfamiliar with this series, Jin-Roh has a complicated history. The story hails from a manga penned by Oshii (Ghost in the Shell) known as Keberos. An anime adaptation of the arc was then made in 1999 called Jin-Roh, and this live-action venture is based on that anime. Director Kim Jee-Woon is overseeing this IRL take, and fans will know him as he worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger on The Last Stand. In fact, Kim has become one of South Korea’s most well-known directors thanks to his gritty vision and action-friendly titles.

As for the story itself, Jin-Roh is set in an alternate world where Germany occupies Japan in the 1950s. It tells the story of Kazuki Fuse, a soldier in the Kerberos Panzer Crops. When Fuse makes the call to let a female terrorist live, his decision has consequences which ruin his unit’s reputation and introduces him to a secret military group known as the World Brigade.

What do you think about this teaser trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!