Anime’s Weirdest Crossover is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Throughout the history of anime, fans have seen quite a few franchises meet in some wild crossovers. The Z-Fighters have fought the Straw Hat Pirates, Devilman has tangled with Cyborg 009, and even Hello Kitty has soared the spaceways to take on Mobile Suit Gundam. In a surprising twist, one of the most bizarre crossovers in anime history is about to begin as two very different franchises will combine into one. The pint-sized detective of Case Closed and the magical girls of Precure are planning a two-episode event that will see how these different anime figures interact.

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Detective Conan and Detective Precure are preparing to cross one another’s paths, with this unique crossover taking place in each series. On May 31st, the crossover beings with Detective Precure’s episode “The Detectives Assemble.” While the magical girl anime also focuses on gumshoes, said protagonists have superpowers, an occurrence that doesn’t happen much in Conan’s world. For the first part of the crossover, here’s how Precure describes the story’s start,

“Anna and the others are helping glass artist Misako Shingo prepare for an exhibition to be held at the Hosho Museum. The main attraction is a glass slipper called “The Forgotten Thing at 12,” but a commotion occurs when a large number of glass slippers fly out of a box being transported on a cart. The slippers that flew out were fakes made of resin, and the real “The Forgotten Thing at 12″ had disappeared in the midst of the commotion. Believing that it was the work of the Phantom Thieves, Anna and Mikuru search outside the museum for clues, but there they unexpectedly Meet Conan, Ran, and Kogoro, who are visiting Mirai City.”

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Conan x Precure

TMS Entertainment

On the flip side, the crossover will continue in Detective Conan’s anime series on June 6th, with the episode “The Perfect Truth (Answer)”. Luckily, the second part has also released a description for the grand finale, “Ayumi learns of a series of jewel robberies occurring in Beika Town. She connects the events to her favorite anime, Pretty Cure, and excitedly declares, ‘If the thieves show up, I’ll get to meet Pretty Cure!’ Conan and the Junior Detective League are assigned to guard Kaneko Jewelry Store, rumored to be the next target. After tailing a suspicious customer and discovering the date of the crime and the hideout, the police seem to have apprehended the thieves in one fell swoop, but Ayumi notices something odd…Can the detective solve the mystery with a cute twist?”

Luckily, the producers of both series revealed how the crossover came to be a reality, which was made all the more surprising considering the anime air on different networks in Japan. The producer of Detective Conan, Takeshi Yoshida, revealed how he helped make this unlikely crossover a reality: “It’s been a year since I met Producer Tada. Thinking back to that day, my heart warms. A collaboration between two works from different TV stations, production companies, and original publishers. There was no precedent, and it seemed like an impossible hurdle, but my conviction that ‘this will be interesting’ came first.”

On the flip side, Detective Precure’s producer, Kanako Tada, was all on board in having the magical girls and pint-sized detective come face-to-face. “It’s been a year since I went to Producer Yoshida. I’m truly happy that it has come to fruition in this form. I knew there would be various hurdles. After meeting the staff of Detective Conan, and with the thought in mind that ‘the most important thing is to entertain the viewers, we were able to come to fruition with this unprecedented collaboration.”

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Via the Official Detective Conan Website