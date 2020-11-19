You'll Be Able to Major in Manga and Anime at One University Soon

If you have ever looked into higher eduction, you know it can be difficult finding the major that suits your talents the best. There are hundreds upon hundreds of majors out there that represent all side of academia. Of course, new ones pop up all the times in our ever-changing world, and it seems one university is catching up to the times. After all, the school in question just announced it will open a major focused on anime and manga by next year.

The news comes from Crunchyroll as the site recently reported on the announcement from Kaishi Professional University. The private school, which is located in the Niigata prefecture of Japan, has officially approved plans to form an anime and manga department. This means students will be able to major in those mediums moving forward, and the department plans to be operational by April 2021.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The announcement was made after the university was award permission to put forth the major. In its first year, the major is expect to serve 80 students, and they will be given an in-depth guide to all things anime and manga. From theory to practice, students will have to create over 600 hours of course content. The department will host an array of educators both permanent and visiting. So students can expect some of the top manga creators, animators, designs, illustrators, and more to teach them during their college run.

Currently, Kaishi Professional University is expected to accept application for the major starting on December 1. The first entrance exam will be held just over two weeks later before final placement decisions are made by the school.

