Prime Video Anime Hit Reveals Release Date for Season 2 Return

Prime Video has locked down its first major release for the Summer as a major hit has confirmed its release date for its Season 2 comeback. Prime Video has become a notable home for anime releases in the last few years. While the streaming service has been under fire for some of its attempts to release A.I. produced English dubs for some of their library, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the streaming service has also nabbed some of the more notable exclusive anime licenses and originals as well.

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From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman was one of the more surprising releases last Spring, and quickly confirmed that the anime would be coming back for a second season sometime this Summer. Now as we fast approach the Summer 2026 anime schedule later this July, the anime has confirmed a release date of July 8th ahead of its debut. To celebrate, you can check out the newest trailer and poster for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2 below.

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From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2 will be making its debut on July 8th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming with Prime Video when it drops. It will feature a returning production staff from the first season with Akio Kazumi returning to direct the new season for Passione and Hayabusa Film. Kunihiko Okada is returning to oversee the scripts, Satsuki Hayasaka will be providing the character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. It will also feature a returning voice cast.

Returning voice cast include the likes of Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant, Nao Toyama as Alluca Citrus, Hitomi Ueda as Surena Lysandra, Yuki Hirose as Curuni Crueciel, Hinaki Yano as Ficelle Harbeller, Chiwa Saito as Lucy Diamond, Kaito Ishikawa as Henblitz Drout, Arisa Nakada as Myui Flare, Ryota Osaka as Spur, Ai Kayano as Rose Marblehart, and Hidenobu Kiuchi as Gatoga Lazorne. Unicorn will be providing the new opening theme for the season titled “Kurenai no Ha,” which can be heard in the trailer.

What’s So Special About From Old Country Bumpkin?

Courtesy of Passione / Hayabusa Film

Although it doesn’t seem like the most explosive anime series on the outside, it had really taken off with fans on Prime Video when it was streaming. It was dominating their streaming charts during the first season despite the fact that it didn’t really have much conversation in other online anime circles. It’s because those who watched the series appreciated the fact that it had a much different kind of trajectory than many other fantasy anime releases surrounding it at the time with its much older main character.

Its older protagonist isn’t some overpowered hero, but a skilled swordsman who kept sharp after many years and remains humble. His fights are typically closer than one would expect from a show like this, and that makes it all the better when he’s able to fight his way out of a tough situation. With everyone else believing he’s an all-powerful master, it makes for a fun watch all the way through so far. Make sure to catch up before the new season hits this Summer.

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