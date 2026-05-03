Black Clover Ends Its Biggest Rivalry With Final Asta vs. Yuno Fight (& Reveals Who’s Strongest)

Black Clover has come to an end after 11 years, and the final chapters have finally revealed who’s stronger between Asta and Yuno with one final fight to settle their lifelong rivalry. When the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga originally began in 2023, it revealed that it would be known as the “Ultimate Wizard King Arc.” This was a play on the fact that Lucius Zogratis had taken over the body of the current Wizard King Julius, but also a tease for either Asta or Yuno’s own future as cede Wizard King.

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The biggest question surrounding the final war against the Paladins is who would be crowned as the next Wizard King when all the fights came to an end. Both Asta and Yuno had standout moments in the war as they saved people around the Clover Kingdom, and both seemed strong enough to take the position. But with one final fight between the two, Asta and Yuno finally saw who was the stronger with Asta winning and becoming the next Wizard King.

Black Clover Ends Asta vs. Yuno Rivalry With Final Fight

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Black Clover Chapter 390 picks up six months after the fight against Lucius Zogratis, and sees the Clover Kingdom struggling to choose the next Wizard King between Asta and Yuno. Thanks to the both of them having standout moments during the war and their impressive power, it was ultimately decided that the two would duke it out and the winner would get the crown. The two begin fighting, and it reveals how much the two have grown together while also being fully aware of one another’s respective abilities. They’re the perfect opponents for each other.

Yuno’s wealth of mana at his disposal means Asta can’t easily cut through his spells with Anti-Magic, and Asta’s use of Zetten means that Yuno can’t get in close enough to deal any real physical damage. The main question then became who would get exhausted first between Yuno’s magic and Asta’s stamina. But with some creative uses of Anti-Magic and pure physical prowess compared to Yuno, Asta was ultimately able to best his rival to become the new Wizard King. But Yuno’s smile reveals he’s got no hard feelings about the outcome.

Asta Needed to Beat Yuno for Black Clover to Truly End

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Asta and Yuno’s rivalry had been the main driving force behind Black Clover for the past decade, and it was clear that there was really no other way for the series to end than with one of them becoming the Wizard King. There were some worries that the series would crown someone else in the meantime, but the final chapters left fans with nothing to worry about. At the end of the day, this was truly Asta’s journey from rising from absolute zero to becoming the strongest warrior in the Clover Kingdom with his own efforts.

Yuno served as a perfect rival because he was born with everything that Asta didn’t have. He didn’t have to work as hard for his power, but was inspired to do so thanks to seeing how much Asta had been working to accomplish his dreams (to the point of ignoring potential romances). It would not have felt satisfying for Yuno to win this final fight between the two, so Asta absolutely had to win. His magic was in his belief in himself, and Asta pulled it off.

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