14 Years Later, A Major Shonen Jump Series Confirms It Will End (& Fans Still Want Season 2)

One major Shonen Jump series has announced it’s going to end after 14 years, but fans are still waiting for the anime to come back with a second season. It’s been the end of an era for many of Shueisha’s various Jump magazines as fans have seen many of the standout hits from the 2010s have each reached their respective finales. Major franchises have come and gone, and it seems like these endings are far from over as another big hit is rounding out its final few chapters as well according to a new update.

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Daisuke Furuya, Takaya Kagami, and Yamato Yamamoto’s Seraph of the End has recently released Volume 36 of the manga series on shelves in Japan (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X) and with a note to fans has confirmed that the series will be coming to an end with the next volume release, Volume 37. It’s yet to be revealed just how many chapters there will be before the grand finale, but it’s likely going to be within the next 4 or 5 chapters given what has been included in the volumes thus far.

Seraph of the End Manga to End With Volume 37 After 14 Years

Courtesy of Shueisha

With Seraph of the End announcing it’s going to be ending with the next volume of the series, it does give the manga about four or five months of releases before it’s all going to come to an end. With Volume 36 of the series collecting Chapters 151 through 155, and Chapter 156 of the series releasing on May 1st, this leaves about three or potentially four chapters left before the series does come to an end. So fans need to brace themselves for the fast approaching grand finale after all this time.

Originally making its debut with Shueisha’s Jump SQ magazine in 2012, the series has been releasing its new chapters on a monthly basis ever since. But it’s going to be joining an increasingly long list of 2010s hits that have since reached their conclusions like Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen (which recently ended its official sequel series), Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover and more. It really is the end of an era for Shueisha’s Jump magazines with the final pillars of the 2010s ending one after another.

Where’s Seraph of the End Season 2?

Courtesy of Wit Studio

But where fans might most recognize Seraph of the End is with the short lived anime adaptation released back in 2015. Developed by WIT Studio, the series was a quiet hit with fans when it first released, but has gone under the radar in the decade since because the franchise has yet to return for a new wave of the anime. No future has been revealed for the series as of this time, but there could be another chance of that happening once the story comes to an end.

Seraph of the End isn’t the most notable of Shueisha’s franchises, and certainly doesn’t have as big of a profile as some of the other 2010’s Jump hits that have broken out into the mainstream over the last decade. But those fans who have been dedicated to following the story all this time are certainly going to feel the sting when this one ends.

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HT – @WSJ_manga on X