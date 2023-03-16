Anime Fans Rank Shonen's Most Disrespectful Fights

It would be hard to argue that one of the biggest selling points of the anime medium isn't the world-shattering, ground-shaking battles that have taken place in numerous franchises. With the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and many others propelling to the top thanks to their battles, fans have recently discussed which fights might be described as the "most disrespectful". Of course, like the anime series themselves, there are plenty of options to choose from thanks to the sheer number of series emerging in recent years.

The best anime fights to take place will usually involve a combination of amazing choreography along with emotional beats that make the brawls tie into the characters and the storylines of the respective series. For example, Dragon Ball Super will routinely see fights take place where Goku and Vegeta are either fighting for their lives or for the fates of the universe. So what makes a fight "disrespectful"? Well, there are a number of elements but primarily these clashes would involve a character or characters that are far higher in power than their opponent, showing no respect or honor for their enemies and potentially using any method to sway the outcome in their favor. For example, during Dragon Ball's Tournament of Power, Jiren's much higher level than the Z-Fighters early on saw the member of the Pride Troopers toying with his opponents.

The Most Disrespectful Fights in Anime History

Twitter User LorTomo2 got the ball rolling on this latest anime debate, with plenty of fans sharing their opinions on which battles in the anime realm were the most disrespectful. Choices included the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few. As the anime world continues sharing new stories, new battles will emerge and more disrespect is sure to follow.

Who had the most disrespectful fight in anime? pic.twitter.com/gUhcoeaF3o — Tomo😤 (@LorTomo2) March 11, 2023

Dragon Ball might be one of the kings when it comes to disrespectful battles, especially with its villainous characters holding little regard for their opponents. Frieza for example has no problems talking smack when breaking down an opponent and with the manga making the despot the most powerful being in the universe following the Granolah Saga, his return is sure to inject more disrespect into the shonen series. When Frieza returns, it will be a hard road for the Z-Fighters.

What do you consider to be the most disrespectful fight in anime history? Which disrespectful battles from manga have yet to make their way into the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime brawls.