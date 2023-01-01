Waffle House's Viral Fight Just Got the Best Anime Makeover

The Internet is a wild place, and you can find some truly unbelievable videos with just a few clicks. When it comes to viral moments, 2022 had tons, and the year ended on a bang courtesy of a truly gifted Waffle House worker. A video capturing one crazy Waffle House spat went viral over the holidays, and now the fight has been given the perfect anime makeover.

The work comes from TikTok courtesy of Breezy Artz. As you can see below, the digital artist did a time-lapse of them doing the makeover, and it gives Waffle House's most epic employee a manga alter ego. And honestly? We need a full blown anime short of this fight ASAP.

Armed with a skillet, this employee's manga makeover looks intense from top to bottom. Waffle House might get ragged on for hosting so many viral fights, but it goes without saying this latest one takes the cake. As you can see in the video above, the Waffle House worker manages to deflect a chair thrown at them in midair. So if that is not considered impressive, what is?

For those unfamiliar with this Waffle House fight, well – the world now considers its star a fighter on par with the Avengers. The worker, who is named Halie, has since addressed the video since it blew up on social media. According to the worker, the fight occurred after a group of patrons demanded service despite sitting in a restricted section. Things got out of hand, and Halie was forced to defend themselves.

Sadly, Halie has confirmed the viral fight ended in her leaving the location. She left her job after the fight as she felt "uneasy" and has since learned she is blacklisted from working at other Waffle House locations. She says it has been eight months since she ate at a Waffle House, and her newfound Internet fame certainly caught her by surprise. So if Marvel or Dragon Ball needs a new hero on their roster, maybe they should give Halie a call for inspiration.

