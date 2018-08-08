Win Tickets To See Masaaki Yuasa’s “Night is Short, Walk on Girl” In Theaters

When it comes to anime features, projects are coming in and out of U.S. theaters more so than ever before. Thanks to the folks at GKIDS, one of Masaaki Yuasa’s most-acclaimed titles is coming to cinemas soon, and ComicBook has a way for you to win your way into a local screening.

Later this month, the director’s critical darling Night is Short, Walk on Girl will hit select theaters in the U.S. The movie will screen back-to-back on August 21 and 22. You can enter to win a pair of free tickets here or through the embed below!

You can check out the synopsis for Night is Short, Walk on Girl below:

“From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa (Mind Game, Adventure Time’s “Food Chain”) comes The Night is Short, Walk on Girl, a comedy about one epic night in Kyoto. As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as “The Girl with Black Hair” experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.”

